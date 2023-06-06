WTC Final: Tendulkar says India will have this advantage

NL Corresspondent

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said the spin-friendly nature of the Oval pitch will make India a confident side going into the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia from Wednesday.

With India boasting of two wonderful spinners to choose from in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Tendulkar said the team can take a lot of heart from the pitch factor.

“The Indian team will be happy that they are playing at the Oval. The nature of the Oval pitch is such that it assists the spinners as the match goes on. So, spinners will come into play a little bit.

“It need not be always a turning track as sometimes the spinners rely a lot on the bounce, sometimes that little bit of zip that they get off the pitch, also on the overhead conditions and it depends a lot on the shiny side of the ball.

“If they are able to get that drift, they can make the ball talk in the air without the pitch coming into play. So, Oval is going to be good venue for India,” said Tendulkar in his website 100mbsports.

India will also carry a positive vibe when they enter the Oval as their last outing at this venue had resulted in an emphatic win — a 157-run romp against England in 2021. Tendulkar said good memories of that match will burn bright and will spur the Indians.