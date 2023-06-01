Sharat made manager of Indian Athletics team

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, June 01: Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has appointed Sharat Chander Singh of J&K as manager of the Indian team heading for Asian Under-20 Athletics Championship to be held at Yecheon, South Korea from June four to June seven.

As per the reports reaching here, Sharat, who serves with J&K Police as DySP, has been relieved by the Department for the important assignment at the National level.

Presently posted at 4th Battalion of the Security wing of the J&K Police, Sharat has tall experience in the game of Athletics as a player, coach and general secretary of the J&K Amateur Athletics Association.