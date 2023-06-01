Court directs Jammu Badminton body to hold elections

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, June 01: Special Mobile Magistrate Jammu has directed the Jammu City and District Badminton Association to conduct its elections before June 24 with compliance to the court before the next date of hearing on July five, 2023.

Subsequently, the court has appointed Advocate Nonu S Khera as the Returning Officer for the smooth conduct of the elections, an order issued by the court dated May 24 mentioned.

The court has asked the existing management committee of the Association to hand over the relevant record to the Returning Officer to conduct the election in the given time.