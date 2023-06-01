Inter-Zone sports meet of Reasi held

NL Corresspondent

Reasi, June 01: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) organized inter-zone district level sports meet for Under-14 and Under-17 year boys in the disciplines of Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball and Wrestling at General Zorawar Singh Stadium, here today

District (DYSS) officer Reasi, Tarseem Singh interacted with the players of different zones and told them to stay away from drug menace. He was accompanied by Ram Krishan Bhat, Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Reasi; Ashok Kumar, Incharge ZPEO Pouni and Neelash Shukla, Manager (Sports Council).

In total, around 300 boys drawn from different Zones of Chassana, Mahore, Arnas, Pouni and Reasi participated in this tournament.

The Results (Finals): KHO-KHO: Under 17: Zone Reasi beat Zone Arnas by four points. Under 14: Zone Reasi beat Zone Mahore. KABADDI: Under 14: Zone Chassana beat Zone Reasi. Under 17: Zone Pouni beat Zone Mahore. VOLLEYBALL: Under 14: Zone Arnas beat Reasi 3-2. Under 17: Zone Arnas beat Zone Pouni 3-2. Wrestling: Under 14: 35 kg- 38 kg: Mohit Kumar of zone Pouni beat Govind Singh of Arnas. 45 kg – 48kg: lucky Thakur of Zone Arnas beat Kubir of Zone Pouni. 49 kg- 52 kg: Ruder Partap of Zone Chassana beat Neeraj Sharma of Zone Pouni. Under-17-41kg – 45kg: Shoukat Ali of Zone Chassana beat Gourav singh of Zone Reasi. 45kg-48kg: Kaka Ali of Zone Arnas beat Mohd. Shied Of zone Pouni. 51 kg- 55kg: Zahir Khan of Zone Chassana beat Balvinder singh of Zone Reasi. 60kg-65kg: Rajveer Singh of Zone Reasi beat Aditya Veer Singh of Zone Arnas.