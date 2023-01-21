Sexual Exploitation in Indian Sports

VINOD

CHANDRASHEKHAR DIXIT

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused Brij Bhushan Sharma of sexually harassing female wrestlers. The group of wrestlers were

protesting against Wrestling Federation of India’s ‘arbitrary’ laws & called for a boycott of its president at Jantar Mantar.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and other wrestlers continues demanding action against the Wrestling

Federation of India chief and other officials against alleged sexual exploitation of several athletes. Neither Indian sports nor the

governing body SAI is new to controversies. Flip through the pages of history and one can find several incidents of

misbehaviour and allegations of sexual harassment made by leading sportswomen of the country.

Sport, when purposefully planned, gives us the environment and opportunity to enforce values such as respect and equality,

both on and off the field, and can reduce gender inequalities and violence against women. Sexual abuse toward women

athletes has been a problem for as long as women’s sports has existed. Most sexual harassment and abuse is perpetrated by

people in positions of authority within the sport industry, often coaches. It happens in all sports and at all levels. Sexual

harassment and abuse within the sports industry is suspected to be significantly underreported due to social conditions that

discourage disclosure. Many hesitate to come forward fearing they won’t be believed or will be disregarded in favor of the

perpetrators’ denial. According to data gathered from a right to information application, it was found that between 2010 to 2020,

there were 45 complaints of sexual harassment to the SAI, of which 29 were against coaches. Notably, Vinesh Phogat had

previously alleged that coaches who are favourites of the WFI misbehave with women and harass them. She also accused the

wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing girls and calling her a ‘khota sikka’ after her defeat

at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Many sexual harassment cases have involved coaches and mentors, and athletes are calling for an organized system allowing

women to share complaints without fear of damaging their careers. Sexual harassment and abuse arise from the culture of

sport and from the opportunities for exploitation of power and authority which this affords coaches. Commonly reported types of

sexual harassment include “‘repeated unwanted sexually suggestive glances, jokes, comments, etc.’, ‘unwanted physical

contact’, [and] ‘ridicule.’” There is a culture of subservience in sport and therefore ‘grooming’ becomes common, making it very

hard for athletes to come forward and complain.

In multiple ways, a coach has significant power over an athlete. Traditionally, athletes place their trust in their coach, taking

their advice and following their instructions uncritically because the coach has greater knowledge about and experience with

the sport. Coaches can either boost or diminish the athletes’ self-esteem, and they have significant control over the

participation and success of athletes and whether they lose their jobs. It’s evident that anywhere in the world, when vulnerable

female athletes are placed in the charge of a male coach, there exists the danger that he could prey on them. It’s a very

complex situation, and a monitoring mechanism independent of the sports federations would be the first step towards protecting

female athletes.

No doubt, SAI has made it mandatory for all federations to ensure female athletes are accompanied by a female coach during

domestic and international travel. SAI has also asked the federations to appoint a ‘compliance officer’ at national camps and

tours in order to ensure the ‘Standard Operating Procedure on prevention of sexual harassment’ is followed, and that any

violation is reported ‘at the earliest’.

Our Sports organisations must have guidelines for preventing violence against women in their player and employee codes of

conduct, and have mechanisms for responding to allegations of sexual misconduct and violence. Sports bodies have to take

the lead and set conditions right so vulnerable athletes feel secure to come forward and complain.

