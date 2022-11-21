Seminar on IAS/KAS & Career Counselling organized

NL Correspodent

Jammu Tawi: Tribal Research Institute in collaboration with Chanakya IAS Academy has organized a Free seminar on IAS/KAS and career counselling with the

IAS/IPS officers of Jammu and Kashmir. Secretary to tribal affairs Department & Chief Executive officer, Mission Youth along with AK Mishra (Chairman, Chanakya

IAS Academy & Motivational speaker), Anjeet Singh (IPS-2021), Dr Abdul Khabir (KAS-Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs) Gaurav Gupta (KAS-OSD, Mission youth)

delivered lectures and motivated aspirants and guided them how to prepare for IAS/KAS and other competitive exams. It was a much needed motivational lecture.The

architect of this event was Dr Abdul Khabir(Deputy Director, Tribal affairs Department and Owais Ali Bhat, Director, Chanakya IAS Academy, Jammu)

The seminar was held at Zorawar Singh Auditorium, Jammu University. The motivation for thousands of Civil Services aspirants, Secy, while addressing the

candidates on Video Conference, shared his rich experiences and also shed light on important tips about how one should approach the exam and the important

factors needed to prepare well for Indian Administrative Service and Kashmir Administrative Service.

The seminar began with his success story followed by a deeper insight into the Civil Services Exam and the duties that must be followed during the job. The

participants were encouraged to actively participate and bring forward their queries which were further answered by Secy and AK Mishra and other speakers.

According to AK Mishra, Head of Chanakya IAS Academy, the Academy has always endeavoured to provide quality guidance and education to Civil

Services aspirants, state and create able administrators for the nation.