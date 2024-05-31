back to top
Screening committee for registration of KPs

Tawi, May 30: The Jammu and Government has ordered re-constitution of the Screening Committee for the registration of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs). The committee shall be headed by the Administrative Secretary Home Department.

New rules notified for Govt files movement
Panel reconstituted for JK Electric Vehicle Policy
