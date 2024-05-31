Screening committee for registration of KPs

Jammu Tawi, May 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered re-constitution of the Screening Committee for the registration of Kashmiri Pandits (KPs). The committee shall be headed by the Administrative Secretary Home Department.
Jammu Tawi, May 30: The Health and Medical Education...
thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.