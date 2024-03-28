Samson’s Royals take on Pant’s Capitals in another thriller

The action in IPL 2024 continues tonight as Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals host Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Jaipur. Both teams head into the contest on the back of contrasting results in their opening matches.

While the Royals impressed in their win over Lucknow Super Giants, riding on Sanju Samson's wonderful knock, the Capitals had a forgettable outing against Punjab Kings. They will be hoping for an improved showing against a strong Royals line-up at home.

Samson led from the front with an unbeaten 82 to guide Rajasthan to a 20-run victory in their opening encounter. The captain absorbed the early loss of Jos Buttler before anchoring the innings. Along with Shimron Hetmyer, he ensured the team finished with a competitive total.

The bowlers then backed it up brilliantly under pressure. While Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal were among the wickets, it was Sandeep Sharma who turned out to be the hero with a brilliant final over. His precision at the death sealed the win.

In contrast, the Capitals had a nightmarish start to their campaign, suffering a five-wicket loss against Punjab. After opting to bat, they could only manage a middling total owing to poor batting display. Only some late heroics from Abhishek Porel took them close to 150.

The bowlers then failed to defend the total as the opposition chased it down with five balls to spare. Skipper Rishabh Pant would be keen to lead from the front and turn things around. However, chasing against the in-form Royals won't be easy.

With both teams looking to register their first win, a high-voltage battle is on the cards between these two talented keeper-captains. While Samson has made an impressive start, Pant is still searching for his first win since comeback. An intriguing player-battle is what fans have to look forward to in what promises to be an enthralling clash in Jaipur.