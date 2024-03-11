Sajad pledges to voice people’s aspirations in the Parliament if voted

Srinagar, Mar 10: Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Sunday pledges to voice people's aspirations in Parliament, the nation's highest legislative platform if voted in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at the Baramulla worker's convention on Sunday, Lone pledges to commit to restoring the region's glory and voice the aspirations and hopes of its people in Parliament.

Lone has recently declared to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections from the Baramulla-Kupwara Parliamentary constituency

“These elections will undoubtedly pave the way for the collective betterment of our region, provided the right choices are made by sending representatives who can truly convey the aspirations and pain of the people of Kashmir in the Parliament,” he said.

Lone criticized the National Conference MPs for failing to meet the hopes of the people and remaining mute spectators to the issues concerning the people of J&K in the parliament.

“There is a lot of pain, agony, and suffering among the people, and only those who understand it can truly speak up for them in the Parliament. Until now, MPs from Kashmir have consistently failed to uphold the public mandate, displaying blatant political ineptitude and willful improvidence,” he said.

“I am deeply ashamed to cite RTIs revealing the questions asked by our MPs in Parliament over the past five years, as it underscores their incapability to fulfill the mandate entrusted to them by the people.”

He pledged to advocate for uniformity and equality before the law for all Kashmiris, who deserve the same dignity as any other citizen of the country.

“Peoples Conference is resolutely committed to dismantling the insidious ‘NOC Raj system' in Jammu and Kashmir. This system has not only dashed the hopes of our people but has also exacerbated their feelings of alienation. We vow to reinstate the dignity of our citizens, ensuring that they are not held accountable for the actions of others or distant past mistakes. Our ethos prioritizes reintegration over perpetuating further marginalization,” he added.

Lone also unveiled an ambitious developmental blueprint for the North Kashmir Parliamentary segment, envisioning its transformation into a bustling hub for tourism and horticulture.