S.P College emerges winners of Inter-college TT Men

NL Correspondent

Srinagar, Nov 16: S.P College Srinagar today beat GDC Bemina in the finals of inter-college T.T (Men) competition organized by Islamia College of

Science and Commerce, to clinch the title.

With a leveled score in the singles sets, the match ended in the 5th set of doubles with a score of 3-2. The final ceremony of the event was held in the TT

Hall of the Department of Physical Education and Sports of the College and was graced by Principal ICSC Prof. Sheikh Ijaz Bashir, Team incharges of different

participating Colleges and other faculty of the host college.

All the players were felicitated by the individual medals and trophies were awarded to both winning and losing teams.

Principal S.P college prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Khan congratulated the Department of Physical Education and players for bringing laurels to

the college. Principal in his message highlighted the culmination of hard work and the support of dedicated teachers that students have come out with

flying colours.