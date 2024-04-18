Rohit Sharma questions impact of IPL’s ‘Impact Player’ rule on developing Indian all-rounders

In a compelling discussion on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Team India white-ball leader Rohit Sharma raised concerns about the new ‘Impact Player' substitution rule introduced in this season's Indian Premier League. The experienced opening batsman believes the regulation is negatively impacting the development of young Indian all-rounders.

Sharma highlighted how skilled players like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar have seen reduced playing time due to the rule. While Dube has impressed with the bat for Chennai Super Kings, he is yet to roll his arm over in IPL 2024. Sundar too has found game time hard to come by for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The rule allows teams to replace one member of their starting XI with a substitute player during the innings break, in a bid to give sides more tactical options. However, India's T20 captain fears this is coming at the expense of developing the country's spin-bowling all-rounders.

Without getting replacements on the field, talents like Dube and Sundar cannot hone their bowling talents at the highest level. This holds them back from becoming complete cricketers.

While acknowledging the rule aims to boost entertainment, Sharma and host Adam Gilchrist raise valid concerns over compromising the sport's integrity. With the 2024 T20 World Cup looming, limited chances for India's multipurpose players could hurt their tournament preparations.

Both veterans feel the original format struck the right balance, prioritizing skills over gimmicks. As captain of the national T20 side, Sharma will hope the debate sparks a rethink over rules that may stymie India's next generation of all-rounders.