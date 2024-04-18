back to top
Google fires 28 employees protesting against $1.2 bn Israeli contract

Bloomberg : Apr 18 2024 : fires workers protesting $1.2 billion contract to provide Israel AI, cloud services through Project Nimbus
Alphabet Inc.'s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government with AI and cloud services.

The protests, which were led by the No Tech for Apartheid organization, took place Tuesday across Google offices in New York City, Seattle, and Sunnyvale, California. Protesters in New York and California staged a nearly 10-hour sit-in, with others documenting the action, including through a Twitch livestream. Nine of them were arrested Tuesday evening on trespassing charges.
Several workers involved in the protests, including those who were not directly engaged in the sit-in, received a message from the company's Employee Relations group informing them that they had been put on leave. Google told the affected employees that it's “keeping this matter as confidential as possible, only disclosing information on a need to know basis” in an email seen by Bloomberg. On Wednesday evening, the workers were informed they were being dismissed by the company, according to a statement from Google staff with the No Tech for Apartheid campaign. (Agencies)

