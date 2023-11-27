Rohingya among five arrested in Human Trafficking case

Jammu Tawi/Srinagar, Nov 27: Police on Monday arrested five persons, including a Rohingya, allegedly involved in human trafficking in Bandipora district.

The accused were trafficking Rohingya women via Bangladesh to get them married to locals in Jammu and Kashmir in exchange for money, police said on X.

One of the Rohingya involved in the human trafficking was identified as Manzoor Alam, they added.

Police have taken cognizance and investigations are underway, Police said.

“Five persons arrested in connection with human trafficking. One Rohingya namely Manzoor Alam among arrested. The accused trafficked Rohingya women via Bangladesh and got them married to locals in the UT in exchange for money”, police said on X.

Police on Monday detained six Rohingya women from the Bhatindi area in the city outskirts.

Police said that a Police contingent from Police Post Bathindi detained six Rohingya women from Doungia, Bathindi who had illegally crossed the Bangladesh border and subsequently reached Jammu through Tout.

The detained women were identified as Fatima,18, a resident of Bangladesh, Sumia Akhter,14, Noora Isha, 40, Asia Beghum19, Ala Banoo, 60, all residents of Bangladesh.

Police sources added that one tout from Rohingyas community namely Fatima of Gool in Ramban who had married a Local Kashmiri reached Jammu to take the detained ladies to sell them to the local Kashmiri in lieu of money.

Further among six, one Rohingya girl of Ramban is shifted to Women's cell, Gandhi Nagar and rest five are under the custody of PP Bathindi, they said.