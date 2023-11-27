Seven Kashmiri students arrested for ‘celebrating’ India’s defeat in World Cup final

Srinagar, Nov 27: Seven Kashmiri students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology have been arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) over an alleged altercation with non-local students after India lost the Cricket World Cup final against Australia on November 19.

The seven students of SKUAST's veterinary sciences and animal husbandry department were arrested in Ganderbal district after a formal complaint was lodged by a non-local student.

The complainant, also a student of the SKUAST, said he was supporting the country during the final of the Cricket World Cup and after the match finished the seven students “abused” and “threatened” him for supporting India.

“They also threatened me to shut up, otherwise I would be shot,” the complaint read.

He alleged the Kashmir students also shouted pro-Pakistan slogans after the match “which created fear amongst the students from outside Union territory of J&K.”

Soon after the complaint, a case was registered in Ganderbal police station under sections 13 of UAPA and Sections 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code related to public mischief and criminal intimidation.

Police said the seven accused have been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway.

A SKUAST official also confirmed the arrests. He said the incident was reported from an undergraduate hostel on the campus on November 19 and the students were arrested a day later.

“There was no clash between the students,” he said.