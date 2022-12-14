RLG’s Clean to Green aims to sensitize, educate and up- skill the community in FY 2022-23

Katra: RLG Systems India, a subsidiary of Munich-headquartered Reverse Logistics Group(RLG) – a leading global service

provider of comprehensive reverse logistics solutions,has announced the company’s awareness and collection strategy for FY22-23

by introducing Awareness and Collection Drive programme under its flagship campaign, Clean to GreenTM (C2G).

Talking about the company’s latest awareness and collection strategy for FY22-23, Radhika Kalia, MD, RLG Systems India,

mentioned, “As a company, we have been continuously working towards our goals of establishing a formal e-waste management

infrastructure in the country. With this latest e-waste awareness program, we are looking at encompassing the entire country by

accelerating the pace of spreading awareness about the importance of adopting proper e-waste disposal and recycling methods.”

The manufacturers/brands associated with RLG India are Microsoft, LG, HP, Lenovo, Motorola, Fujitsu, Brother, Siemens, Haier,

Epson, IFB,Vivo, Oppo, Videojet, Veira, SMT, Bartech, Videotex, Vizin, Solvier, Infinix, Citi Trading, Techno, Itel and Oraimo and the

campaign would actively work with them in promoting safe disposal of e-waste.