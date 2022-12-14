‘Adhore Khwab- Unfulfilled Dreams’ by Shaib Shadab

RAYEES AHMAD KUMAR

Shaib Shadab – born on 23rd of August 1999 at Najwan, a remote and far-flung village of sub-division Kangan of Ganderbal

district to Nazir Ahmad Mir a farmer by profession. He has done his basic schooling from Mohamdiya English Medium

school Kangan. Then he went to Sheikh-ul-Aalam public school Kangan where from he passed his matric with flying

colours. After passing his 12th class exam from Govt Boys Higher Secondary school Kangan, he took his admission in Govt

Degree college Kangan to pursue graduation. Apart from traditional schooling, Shaib Shadab was a learned guy of Islamic

teachings as well. He would treat every villager and relative humanly and with decency. He would often participate in

religious and cultural programmes conducted by school and Anjumani Adab Ganderbal. From his early teen-age he had

developed utmost interest and love for poetry, was a passionate poet and has written a series of Urdu couplets. Last year

(2021) when Shaib was busy in his online exam of 3rd semester, on 11th of July 2021 he went to have a bath in river Sindh

near Dumping park to beat the scorching heat of summer. Unfortunately he lost his balance and the gushing water of Sindh

river washed him away. He couldn’t be rescued and ultimately lost his life while drowning in the river. May his soul rest in

peace and may almighty Allah grant him highest place in Jannah.

On 11th of December 2022 his poetry compilation ‘Adhore Khwab’ was released in a grand literary event organised by

Anjumani Adab Ganderbal. Shaib Shadab’s creative Urdu poetry which he had written before his unfortunate death in his

notebook has now been compiled by Azhar Nazir-president of Anjumani adab Ganderbal and author of ‘safar goum pushrith’

and Athar Manigami- the distinguished Kashmiri poet, author, translator and above all a well-known Islamic scholar. In the

book release function distinguished and prominent poets, litteratuers and writers from all parts of valley thronged to the

residence of Shaib Shadab at Najwan Kangan to pay homage, respect and offered prayers to the departed soul. The

prominent personalities and famous poets who graced the occasion include Azhar Nazir, Athar Manigami, Wajid Hasan

Chitterguli (general secretary Anjumani adab Ganderbal), Hilal Ahmad Lone (National level best teacher awardee 2021),

Sheikh Bashir Ahmad(well-known broadcaster), Sheikh Nazir( sr. Journalist and prominent social worker of Kangan), Gani

Nizampori (popular personality and social worker), Dr Nazir Ahmad Kumar, Yaseen Drigami, Ghulam Qadir Attar, Asadullah

Asad, Mubarak Lone, Tanha Shalpuri, Molvi Riaz HaKabari, Shah Nawaz Ahmed, Rayees Ahmed Kumar Qazigund,

Shamima Shabnam Budgam, Dr. Mubarak Lone, Shahzad Manzoor, Shamima Tabasim, Fahmida Farooq, Muzamil Pal,

Ansar Rafiq and Jamsheeda Arif Shah.

It was difficult to control the emotions and every eye turned moist the moment few recorded audio clips were sounded in

the function. Shaib’s parents, his sisters and all other participants amid moist eyes were bereft afresh during the event.

The book ‘Adhore Khwab’ (unfulfilled dreams) by late Shaib Shadab is a 130 page poetry collection beautifully designed

and well-printed. It’s cover page too is eye catching. It is compiled by Azhar Nazir and Athar Manigami under the aegis of

Anjumani adab Ganderbal. On page 11th of the book, one can read tearfully few words by Azhar Nazir under the title ‘hum

youn hi magmoom nahi’. Wajid Hasan Chitterguli has also written a note on Shaib Shadab on page 12th ‘Ah! Shaib

Shadab’. Shaib Shadab’s poetry collection ‘Adhore Khwab’ is divided into three sections. In it’s opening section from page

14-20, the book contains poems describing praise for almighty Allah (Hamud) and dear Prophet saw(Naat). One of the

poems goes like this “hamara maalik wa khaliq hai khuda, banaye insan sab juda juda

Banaye pead powde jis ne, taare asmaan main sajaye jis ne”. Another poem is written like this “ye kamali zikri Rasool

hai, ki meri duwa bi qabool hai.

Hai mere Nabi ka Kalam haq, ye jahan ki batein fazool hai”. The second section of the book is comprising of 77 ghazals

of varied themes from page 22-102. Shaib Shadab’s poetic stature and level can best be imagined from the very first ghazal

of the book on page 22. Here it goes “zinda reh kar marne se mar kar jeena acha hai, tere chehre par dekha mousam kitna

acha hai.

Rahi kathan se kya darna aage badna acha hai, jhoot bari is duniya main apna dandha acha”. From these couplets we

can beyond any doubt say that Shaib Shadab was really a brilliant poet of future but his unfortunate death has not only

shattered his dreams but also the family and locality has lost an iconic litteratuer. In his another ghazal on page 24 one can

realise Shaib Shadab’s good intentions “Dushmani aag laga deti hai, dosti isko fana kar deti hai”. “Huwe hain jab se din

dushwar mere, bichadte ja rahe hain yaar mere” – these are the opening words of another sweet ghazal of Shaib. He has

used utmost poetic techniques in composing his poetry. It can be judged from this “Hain mere ghar ke sab sheeshe

salamat, kahan soye hain rishta daar mere”. “Aksar wahi loug charagon ko bujaya karte hain, jo unhain shouq se pehle

jalaya karte hain” – this one is indeed a majestic composition found on page 28. Shaib’s religious minded nature can be

realised from this couplet “Hai kya faida aakhir musalman ban ne se Shaib, umur youn hi jab guzri dari butaan ke pass” on

page 33. Shaib’s belief on almighty Allah is evident from this couplet of a ghazal on page 35 “Na kabi zalat dekhi na dekhi

kabi ruswayi, saya tera jo utha khud ko ruswa dekha”. On page 45 these words “sow bar rub ne bana kar sow bar mitaya

hoga, tab ja kar ae sanam mere tera wajood huwa hoga,

Hounton ki sajawat ke liye gulabon ka ras laya hai, dantoun ki banawat ke liye koi qeemiti heera laya hai” of the ghazal

depicts the intellectual and cognitive level of Shaib. What kind of aspirations and desires did Shaib had, can be best

imagined from “Hum faqeeron ko bas khuda hi mile, hum ko matlab nahi hai janat se” on page 70. Shaib’s another fantastic

poetic piece is on page 73 “Apne qadmon ke sabi naqsh mitane honge, hum ko nazron se kayi deep jalane honge”. This

couplet on page 80 “Bichde logon se ab mulaqat na hogi, mil kar unhain dil chalo yaad karen ge” has been so nicely

composed that it seems Shaib was aware of his early departure from this mortal world. Shaib’s uniqe style of composing

poetry pieces is also evident from this magnificent one on page 87 “Buhut routh gaye hain apne tu hum se, zara sochu unko

ab hum manain kaise”. Tears roll down when we read this one “Mere dil ka dard bada du, muje marne ki koi dawa du” on

page 98. The 3rd section of the book contains 13 poems of different titles from page 104-120. On page 104 Shaib’s poem

on “meri maa – my mother” is a masterpiece. His another magical poem “Gamgeen musalman” depicts his art and depth of

Islamic knowledge “ kar Mohammed ki itaeat aur suhaba ki qurbani ko yad, phir ja kar tu ban jaye ga parinda azad” page

107. Shaib has composed another poem “tawheed” a great one through which it appears that he had a firm belief on

monotheism. About the tragedy of Karbala Shaib didn’t lag behind in paying homage to Karbala martyrs through a poem

found on page 113. Likewise Shaib has composed few poems “kitaboun ki pukar, Qabar, Umeed, Bachpan” etc which keep

every reader of the book sticked to it’s pages till completion. “Jab mera zikr aaye ga kahani main, doob jayen gi ankhen teri

pani main,

Main tumhain yad awoun ga budape main, kyunki main marne wala hoon jawani main” – one gets battered while reading

these four lined couplets of Shaib on the last few pages of the book. Azhar Nazir and Molvi Riyaz Hakbari have paid glowing

tribute to Late Shaib Shadab through their poems on last three pages of the book. One can take the glimpse of late Shaib

Shadab through the pictures attached at the end of the book. In nutshell I without any prejudice claim that Najwan village of

Kangan has lost Alama Iqbal’s shaheen in the form of Shaib Shadab. May Shaib Shadab’s soul rest in peace and may

almighty Allah grant him highest place in Jannah.

Writer is from Qazigund Kashmir.