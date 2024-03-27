Rising Cases of Heart Defects in Babies Highlights the Need for Anomaly Scans During Pregnancy

The number of babies being born with heart conditions seems to be on the rise. Addressing this worrying trend, experts emphasize on the significance of detailed ultrasound scans known as Anomaly Scans during the second trimester of pregnancy. These scans, typically conducted between 18-22 weeks, allow doctors to examine the developing fetus and detect any potential abnormalities in vital organs like the heart.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, renowned radiologist Dr. Sunita Dube explained how vital it is for expectant mothers to undergo Anomaly Scans. “These detailed scans help identify structural defects in the fetus, including issues with the heart. By detecting any cardiac abnormalities early, parents can prepare for post-birth medical care if needed,” she stated.

Dr. Dube went on to highlight that regular sonography monitoring throughout pregnancy ensures healthcare professionals can track fetal development, including that of the heart. Any potential issues are caught promptly to determine required interventions. While data on congenital heart conditions in India is limited, global estimates suggest approximately 1 in 100 births are affected.

According to the expert, conditions may range from mild to complex defects requiring surgery. She emphasized the need for robust nationwide surveillance to understand trends, risk factors and steps to decrease the incidence of babies born with heart abnormalities.

When asked about the ideal timing for Anomaly Scans, Dr. Dube suggested the 18-22 week period is most suitable. “This allows the fetus to develop adequately for close evaluation while leaving enough time to address any detected problems. However, additional scans may be recommended based on individual case history,” she elaborated.

The rising prevalence of heart issues in kids spotlights the importance of anomaly screening during pregnancy. Early diagnosis can help parents plan for pediatric care, improving prognosis. Improving data collection nationwide is critical to assessing the true magnitude of congenital heart disease in India and finding prevention strategies. Ensuring expectant mothers avail vital anomaly scans will go a long way in protecting babies' cardiac health.