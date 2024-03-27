Search
HealthRising Cases of Heart Defects in Babies Highlights the Need for Anomaly...
Health

Rising Cases of Heart Defects in Babies Highlights the Need for Anomaly Scans During Pregnancy

By: Northlines

Date:

The number of babies being born with heart conditions seems to be on the rise. Addressing this worrying trend, experts emphasize on the significance of detailed ultrasound scans known as Anomaly Scans during the second trimester of pregnancy. These scans, typically conducted between 18-22 weeks, allow doctors to examine the developing fetus and detect any potential abnormalities in vital organs like the heart.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, renowned radiologist Dr. Sunita Dube explained how vital it is for expectant mothers to undergo Anomaly Scans. “These detailed scans help identify structural defects in the fetus, including issues with the heart. By detecting any cardiac abnormalities early, parents can prepare for post-birth medical care if needed,” she stated.

Dr. Dube went on to highlight that regular sonography monitoring throughout pregnancy ensures healthcare professionals can track fetal development, including that of the heart. Any potential issues are caught promptly to determine required interventions. While data on congenital heart conditions in is limited, global estimates suggest approximately 1 in 100 births are affected.

According to the expert, conditions may range from mild to complex defects requiring surgery. She emphasized the need for robust nationwide surveillance to understand trends, risk factors and steps to decrease the incidence of babies born with heart abnormalities.

When asked about the ideal timing for Anomaly Scans, Dr. Dube suggested the 18-22 week period is most suitable. “This allows the fetus to develop adequately for close evaluation while leaving enough time to address any detected problems. However, additional scans may be recommended based on individual case history,” she elaborated.

The rising prevalence of heart issues in kids spotlights the importance of anomaly screening during pregnancy. Early diagnosis can help parents plan for pediatric care, improving prognosis. Improving data collection nationwide is critical to assessing the true magnitude of congenital heart disease in India and finding prevention strategies. Ensuring expectant mothers avail vital anomaly scans will go a long way in protecting babies' cardiac .

Previous article
Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked for bypolls
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Supreme Court Case May Severely Limit Access to Abortion Pill Across US

Northlines Northlines -
The Supreme Court is set to hear a case...

he Powerful Health Benefits of Okra Water and Why It’s The Next Superfood Drink

Northlines Northlines -
From boosting immunity and digestion to managing blood sugar...

Why experts say palm oil could be silently damaging your health and what to use instead

Northlines Northlines -
You may be consuming more palm oil than you...

Africa’s Fight Against its Hidden Health Crisis – The Growing Burden of Neurological Diseases

Northlines Northlines -
Neurological conditions have emerged as one of the biggest...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Rebellion in HP BJP, ex-minister quits after 6 Congress rebels picked...

‘India firmly supports Philippines’: EAM S Jaishankar takes swipe at China...

‘Big Boss’ winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in...