    Rijiju Visits Baltal To Take Stock Of Arrangements For Amarnath Pilgrims

    Srinagar, Jul 17: Union Minister for Parliamentary affairs and Minority affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday visited the Baltal base camp and took stock of the arrangements for the on-going in central 's Ganderbal district, officials said.

    Rijiju reached Baltal base camp this morning and took stock of arrangements including security, and other facilities set up for the devotees, who are undertaking the pilgrimage from the shortest route of the Yatra.
    A video on the social media account of the Union Minister showed him holding an umbrella on the heights of Baltal taking stock of the situation, including arrangements for the pilgrims.
    The Minister was briefed by the officials about the smooth on-going Amarnath yatra and the facilities available for the pilgrims on the route.
    The 52-day-long Amarnath yatra began on June 29 from the twin routes of NunWan Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal in central Kashmir.
    More than three lakh devotees paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath on the Kashmir Himalayas so far.

