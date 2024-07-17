back to top
    CM Sukhu Meets PM Modi to Obtain Rights of Strategic Shanan Power Project for Himachal Pradesh

    The Chief Minister of Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where he highlighted various development initiatives and key issues facing the state. During the meeting, CM Sukhu requested the Prime Minister's support in helping Himachal Pradesh gain the rights and assets of the strategically important Shanan power project.

    Located in the upper reaches of the Ravi river basin, the Shanan project has been operational for decades, continually powering economic and social progress across the northern region. However, with its lease period now expired, the Chief Minister asked PM Modi to enable a smooth transition of ownership and control to the state government.

    CM Sukhu reasoned that locally managing such vital infrastructure will allow Himachal Pradesh to optimize benefits for its people, while strengthening energy security across the region. He also briefed the Prime Minister on the state's ambitious plans for transitioning to renewable sources like solar and hybrid power projects.

    On the development front, the Chief Minister sought financial aid to rebuild from the devastating floods of last year's monsoon season. He highlighted initiatives to boost the thriving sector through projects like expanding the airport in Kangra district.

    Overall, the meeting saw constructive discussions around various central initiatives that can empower Himachal Pradesh on its development journey. The Prime Minister assured CM Sukhu of full support and cooperation in addressing the key concerns raised. With continued cooperation between central and state authorities, the people of Himachal stand to gain access to reliable and sustainable energy options powered by local renewable resources.

