    JKSSB Constable Recruitment Notification 2024 Out For 4002 Vacancies

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Jul 17: The Jammu and Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced a major recruitment drive, aiming to hire 4,002 constables. The enrollment process is set to begin on July 30, 2024, and will close on August 29, 2024. Aspiring candidates can apply through the official JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

