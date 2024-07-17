Jammu, Jul 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced a major recruitment drive, aiming to hire 4,002 constables. The enrollment process is set to begin on July 30, 2024, and will close on August 29, 2024. Aspiring candidates can apply through the official JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Constable Recruitment Notification 2024 Out For 4002 Vacancies
