    HimachalMet office issues yellow alert for heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh
    Himachal

    Met office issues yellow alert for heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Pradesh department has issued a yellow alert for isolated parts of the state, forecasting heavy rainfall over the next few days. According to the Met officials in , intermittent rains have been lashing parts of the hilly state since Wednesday and this wet pattern is expected to continue till July 23rd.

    The alert has urged people to be cautious as heavy downpours may lead to damage of crops and horticulture. It also warned of possible disruption to infrastructure like roads and buildings due to strong winds accompanying the rains. So far this monsoon season from June 27th onwards, over 30 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Himachal Pradesh with losses estimated to be around 186 crores.

    Some of the regions that have witnessed heavy showers since Tuesday evening include Olinda which received a whopping 94.6mm while Naina Devi saw 44.8mm. Other places like Baijnath, Dharamsala, Nahan, Mandi and Kandaghat also recorded moderate rainfall during this time period. The weather forecast suggests more showers across isolated areas of the mountain state over the coming days which could impact normal life and damage property if precautionary measures are not taken.

    Citizens have been advised to stay indoors unless necessary and avoid venturing near overflowing water bodies. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and necessary emergency preparations are underway to deal with any exigencies arising due to the expected wet spell. Let us hope no disruptions occur and the region remains safe during this active monsoon phase.

    Terrorists are now focusing on Jammu: Senior Congress Leader Dr. Karan Singh
    JKSSB Constable Recruitment Notification 2024 Out For 4002 Vacancies
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

