    Terrorists are now focusing on Jammu: Senior Congress Leader Dr. Karan Singh

    New Delhi, Jul 17: On recent incidents of terror attacks in the region, senior Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh said on Wednesday that it is a matter of grave concern and further stated that the terrorists have now started to focus on Jammu.

    “There is no doubt that it is a matter of grave concern. For years, terrorists executed their actions in the valley. With great difficulty and courage, they were brought under control…It seems that now they have started focusing on Jammu,” he said.
    Singh further suggested the reattachment of the Jammu Division of the Army with the Northern Command located in Nagrota from the Western Command to make one single unit.
    “We have lost several of our jawans and people in the last 6 months… This is a very serious matter…This means that the administration doesn't have full control over the situation. This should not happen…I have a suggestion: Jammu Division of the Army has always been with Udhampur–with Northern Command. A few years ago, it was separated and attached to Western Command, which is quite far away from Jammu…I am not an expert but I think if it is brought to Nagrota again, it will be one single unit,” he said. (Agencies)

