Controversy erupts over Haryana’s 2024-25 Excise Policy provisions

The Excise Policy for 2024-25 in Haryana has come under scrutiny by the Punjab and Haryana High Court after a petition challenged certain clauses. As per reports, the petitioners running bars and pubs in Panchkula argued that restrictions on operating timings for establishments in 20 districts except Gurugram and Faridabad were discriminatory.

As per the petitioners, they had invested heavily in their businesses after obtaining requisite licenses. However, under the new policy, rules were amended to restrict operating hours for bars/pubs till midnight in most districts, while no such curbs were imposed in Gurugram and Faridabad. The petitioners termed this as arbitrary and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution guaranteeing equality.

The High Court issued a notice to the State government seeking its stand on the matter. Senior advocate appearing for the petitioners stated that the policy amendments were targeting selective districts without valid reasons. It was argued that similar relief should be given to other regions as well to promote fair play.

The case has highlighted issues pertaining to Excise Policy provisions for bars/pubs across Haryana. A final decision from the High Court is awaited to establish if the challenged rules conform to principles of equality or require revisions to ensure non-discrimination. The implications will be watched closely as equitable treatment of businesses is important to foster a conducive environment.