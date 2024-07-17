back to top
    Ambala Police detain BKU (SBS) chief Amarjeet Singh Mohri, others; farmers stage dharna, seek release of farm leaders

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Ambala police arrested several activists, including the president of a major farmers’ organization, as they were travelling to the city to hold a gathering at the grain market on Wednesday. BKU (SBS) chairman Amarjeet Singh Mohri and other leaders like Ranjeet Singh Raju were among those detained by authorities in Ambala.

    The detainees had given calls on social media to hold a meeting at the Ambala City grain market to discuss farm-related issues and their ongoing demands. Police sources said the leaders were taken into preventive custody to maintain law and order as large public assemblies required permissions.

    Supporters of the detained farm activists reacted sharply to the arrests. Under the leadership of Sarwan Singh Pandher, protesters staged a sit-in along the Hisar road demanding the immediate release of their leaders. However, police erected barricades on the road to block the farmers from marching towards the grain market as planned.

    The developments come after police arrested farm activist Navdeep Singh last month in relation to the year-long farmers’ protests. Known as the ‘water cannon man’ for his act of defiance, Singh’s arrest has angered growers. Leaders had signalled more protests this week seeking his release from jail in Ambala district.

    Tensions remain high in the state as both sides stake their positions. Farm unions continue pushing the government to re-engage in talks and resolve the issues through dialogue instead of police action against peaceful protesters.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

