back to top
Search
    IndiaMortal Remains Of Two Soldiers Martyred In Doda Encounter Brought To Jaipur
    IndiaJammu KashmirLatest News

    Mortal Remains Of Two Soldiers Martyred In Doda Encounter Brought To Jaipur

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Jaipur, Jul 17: The mortal remains of two soldiers, Ajay Singh and Bijendra, who were martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in and 's Doda district, were brought in a special plane here on Wednesday.

    Rajasthan Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Congress state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and Army officers paid floral tributes to the martyrs after their bodies arrived at the Jaipur airport.
    The mortal remains were then taken to Jhunjhunu for cremation.

    Ajay Singh hailed from Bhaisawata Kalan village, while Bijendra belonged to Dumoli Kalan village in Jhunjhunu.
    A ‘tiranga yatra' will be taken out before the funeral.

    Four Army personnel, including a captain, lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan-based banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Doda district, officials said on Tuesday. The encounter took place in the dense forests of the district late Monday evening. (Agencies)

    Previous article
    IndiGo announces three new direct routes from South India to Abu Dhabi starting next month
    Next article
    Ambala Police detain BKU (SBS) chief Amarjeet Singh Mohri, others; farmers stage dharna, seek release of farm leaders
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rakesh Kumar Pandey Designated As CPIO In JKL Division Of MHA

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, July 17: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government...

    Not only dismissal ex-LBSNAA chief for stern action against civil servants for faking disability

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, July 17: Amid the controversy surrounding probationary...

    Might Be His Personal View: ADGP Vijay Kumar On Police Chief’s Remarks

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 17: A senior police officer on Wednesday...

    Rijiju Visits Baltal To Take Stock Of Arrangements For Amarnath Pilgrims

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Jul 17: Union Minister for Parliamentary affairs and...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rakesh Kumar Pandey Designated As CPIO In JKL Division Of MHA

    Not only dismissal ex-LBSNAA chief for stern action against civil servants...

    Might Be His Personal View: ADGP Vijay Kumar On Police Chief’s...