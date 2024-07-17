back to top
    IndiGo announces three new direct routes from South India to Abu Dhabi starting next month

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    IndiGo Airlines, 's largest airline by market share, looks to offer more flight options to passengers traveling between South India and United Arab Emirates. The carrier revealed that beginning next month, it will operate new non-stop services linking the cities of Mangaluru, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli in South India with Abu Dhabi, the capital city of UAE.

    Daily flights between Mangaluru and Abu Dhabi will commence on August 9th. A four times weekly direct connection is planned between Tiruchirappalli and Abu Dhabi starting August 11th. IndiGo will also launch a thrice weekly direct service on the Coimbatore-Abu Dhabi route from August 10th. Recently, the airline had announced six weekly flights between Bengaluru and Abu Dhabi beginning August 1st.

    With these additions, IndiGo will operate a total of 89 non-stop flights every week to Abu Dhabi from 13 destinations across India. According to the airline, the new South India routes will enhance international connectivity and provide convenient options for both and leisure travel between India and UAE. Passengers can book tickets on these routes via IndiGo's website or mobile app.

    The expansion of direct international flights from South India is aimed at offering travelers from this region smoother options to explore key cities like Abu Dhabi as well as connections to other global destinations beyond UAE. This move comes as demand for air travel bounces back post pandemic disruptions.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

