Renowned Director Passes Away at 51

Director Surya Kiran who was known for hit films like Satyam and Bigg Boss Telugu fame passes away in Chennai. The 51-year old director had been hospitalized in Chennai due to jaundice and breathed his last on Monday. Surya Kiran was a pioneering name in the Telugu film industry, directing popular movies like Satyam and Raju Bhai. He had also gained widespread popularity after participating in the first season of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu.

The untimely demise of the talented director has sent shockwaves across the film fraternity. A spokesperson confirmed that Surya Kiran succumbed to jaundice at a private hospital in Chennai. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of renowned director Surya Kiran. He had been diagnosed with jaundice and despite the best efforts of doctors, he couldn't be saved. The Telugu film industry has lost a creative visionary,” said PRO Suresh Kondeti.

Only 51, Surya Kiran was at the peak of his directorial career. His films like Satyam and Raju Bhai were commercial successes. He also gained a massive fan following on Bigg Boss Telugu, becoming a household name. The director is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral arrangements are being finalized and the final rites will be held in Chennai.