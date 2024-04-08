Relief Commissioner J&K clarifies on smooth distribution of ration slips/booklets

Jammu: Over a misleading observation on fbook on not smooth distribution of ration slips/booklets , Govt had clarified that the instructions have been issued to all Zonal Officers, Camp Commandants, and Tehsildars to ensure the smooth distribution of ration slips/booklets to all relief holders through their family members or authorized persons, in case the Head of the Family is unable to attend in person.



Personal appearance of the Head of the Family should not be insisted upon under any circumstances for collecting ration booklets/slip/ration.







Furthermore, Zonal Officers and Camp Commandants have been directed to personally ensure that ailing and elderly relief holders are facilitated, and where necessary, visit their place of residence to facilitate the distribution of ration slips/ration.

Additionally, they have been instructed to remain available on fixed dates every month in the Zone/Camp, in consultation with officers/officials of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, to facilitate the verification of ration slips and distribution of ration to the relief holders, ensuring they do not face any hassles.







Moreover, Zonal Officers, Camp Commandants, and Tehsildars have been directed to ensure that the list of all CAPD ration depots, including contact numbers, timings, and locations, which is already uploaded on the website http://jkmigrants.nic.in, is widely publicized in the respective zones/camps and prominently displayed in all offices of the Relief Organization.