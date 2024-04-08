Div Com Jammu/ ADGP(L&O)/ADGP Jammu/DC oversee preparations for Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in Doda

DODA: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, along with ADGP Law and Order, Vijay Kumar, ADGP Jammu, Anand Jain and IGP CRPF Jammu, G.K Verma undertook a significant visit to Doda to oversee preparations for Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in the district.



The Div Com chaired a meeting in the conference hall of DC office complex attended by Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh, SSP Javed Iqbal, ADDC Pran Singh, ADC Sudershan Kumar, Deputy District Election Officer, Om Prakash and Nodal Officers.



The Divisional Commissioner inquired about the arrangements and preparations made at different levels for the elections. The nodal officers were directed to make arrangements for vehicles, security protocols and closely monitor the EVM movement to ensure safe dispersal and collection.



Coordinated randomization of polling stations and timely movement was also stressed to avoid inconvenience on polling day. Detailed discussions ensued on the crucial aspects including enforcing Model Code of Conduct, monitoring expenditures, security infrastructure and transportation plans.



Directions were issued to spread word about 12 model polling stations to be managed by diverse groups including women, youth, and PwD employees.



The availability of trained personnel such as SLMTs, DLMTs and ALMTs was also addressed. Focus was given on welfare of polling personnel and security forces. Arrangements regarding stay and lodging of such personnel were also reviewed.

The District Election Officer provided a comprehensive overview of election preparedness, including plans for a single-window permission system, monitoring the model code of conduct and enhancing voter awareness through SVEEP activities.



Police deployment plans were highlighted to ensure comprehensive security coverage and effective management during the elections.



SSP Doda presented detailed security arrangements, addressing law and order, deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, and logistics for EVM distribution and collection.



The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed SVEEP activities and urged further enhancement of voter awareness efforts. All officers and officials involved in the Lok Sabha election 2024 were directed to ensure readiness for all activities and training sessions.



Sector officers were instructed to conduct frequent visits to assess polling station parameters.



Additionally, police deployment and transportation plans were discussed to ensure seamless execution of election-related activities across the district.