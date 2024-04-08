Search
InternationalBiden's New Chip Deal With TSMC To Significantly Boost American Semiconductor Manufacturing
International

Biden’s New Chip Deal With TSMC To Significantly Boost American Semiconductor Manufacturing

By: Northlines

Date:

President Biden has announced a major investment plan with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) that aims to strengthen chip production capabilities in the United States. In a multi-billion dollar preliminary agreement between TSMC and the U.S. Commerce Department, the Taiwanese chip giant will support the construction of new manufacturing facilities across America, including its third plant in Arizona.

TSMC is the 's largest contract chipmaker and supplies leading tech companies like Apple. This latest deal builds on TSMC's already sizable $10 billion investment in an Arizona fab announced last year. With its total commitment to the U.S. now reaching an estimated $65 billion, TSMC will help address the ongoing global semiconductor shortage while creating thousands of high-tech American .

The agreement between TSMC and Washington will be facilitated through the CHIPS and Science Act, a $52 billion legislative package approved by Congress to boost domestic chip R&D and manufacturing. By supporting the local production of advanced logic and memory chips, the U.S. can reduce its reliance on offshore suppliers and secure critical supply chains, especially amid geopolitical tensions.

With multiple fabs in the works across different states, TSMC's expanded presence is a big win for American research, development and manufacturing capabilities. Once operations are fully ramped up, the economic impact will be immense as a more self-sufficient chip ecosystem takes shape to fuel innovations for years to come.

Previous article
Div Com Jammu/ ADGP(L&O)/ADGP Jammu/DC oversee preparations for Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in Doda
Next article
Nayanthara checks on progress of personal office space under construction
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

France passes law to promote sustainability in the fast fashion industry

Northlines Northlines -
Fast fashion has come under intense scrutiny in recent...

Maldivian Deputy Minister Apologizes For Social Media Post That Led To Confusion Over Resemblance With Indian Flag

Northlines Northlines -
Mariyam Shiuna, a Maldivian deputy minister who was previously...

How Customs Officials in Bulgaria are Aiding the Crackdown on Dangerous Migrant Boat Crossings to the UK

Northlines Northlines -
While the scenic English Channel lies over 2,500 km...

Maldives thanks India for boosting essential goods exports as diplomatic relations warm up

Northlines Northlines -
India Boosts Essential Exports to Help Maldives as Diplomatic...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How Rising Air Pollution in African Cities Prompts Grassroots Action

Skyrocketing cocoa prices to make chocolates and sweets costlier in India

France passes law to promote sustainability in the fast fashion industry