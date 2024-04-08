Nayanthara checks on progress of personal office space under construction

Nayanthara oversees progress of her dream project, shares glimpses from construction site

Superstar Nayanthara has been closely monitoring the development of her very own office space, designed entirely as per her vision. The actress recently visited the under-construction site and shared pictures offering a sneak peek into the magical process of bringing her dream to fruition.

In one photo, Nayanthara stands with a friend taking in the early stages of work inside a room. Another candid shot sees her engaged in discussion with the team as labourers get to work. A night picture shows the white structure taking shape against a scenic backdrop.

Thanking designer Nikitha Reddy for realizing her vision within a strict 30 day deadline, Nayanthara called the experience ‘unforgettable' and ‘joyous'. She appreciated Reddy and associates for paying attention to every small detail and delivering quality.

Fans admired Nayanthara's entrepreneurial spirit and praised her as a ‘strong leader'. The acclaimed actress will next be seen in the cricket drama ‘The Test' co-starring R Madhavan.