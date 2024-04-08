Search
EntertainmentNayanthara checks on progress of personal office space under construction
Entertainment

Nayanthara checks on progress of personal office space under construction

By: Northlines

Date:

Nayanthara oversees progress of her dream project, shares glimpses from construction site

Superstar Nayanthara has been closely monitoring the development of her very own office space, designed entirely as per her vision. The actress recently visited the under-construction site and shared pictures offering a sneak peek into the magical process of bringing her dream to fruition.

In one photo, Nayanthara stands with a friend taking in the early stages of work inside a room. Another candid shot sees her engaged in discussion with the team as labourers get to work. A night picture shows the white structure taking shape against a scenic backdrop.

Thanking designer Nikitha Reddy for realizing her vision within a strict 30 day deadline, Nayanthara called the experience ‘unforgettable' and ‘joyous'. She appreciated Reddy and associates for paying attention to every small detail and delivering quality.

Fans admired Nayanthara's entrepreneurial spirit and praised her as a ‘strong leader'. The acclaimed actress will next be seen in the drama ‘The Test' co-starring R Madhavan.

Previous article
Biden’s New Chip Deal With TSMC To Significantly Boost American Semiconductor Manufacturing
Next article
France passes law to promote sustainability in the fast fashion industry
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Allu Arjun delivers a power-packed first look from Pushpa 2 on birthday

Northlines Northlines -
Allu Arjun Stuns Fans With a Power-packed First Look...

Veteran Actor Rohit Bose Roy Reflects on His Remarkable 30-Year Journey in Bollywood

Northlines Northlines -
With over three decades in the Indian entertainment industry...

First Impressions of the Second Episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunil Grover Emerges as the Sole Survivor Amidst Comedy Chaos

Northlines Northlines -
While cricketer Rohit Sharma's expressions oscillated between a forced...

Prithviraj starrer The Goat Life becomes a blockbuster hit, crosses Rs 100 crores at global box office within 9 days

Northlines Northlines -
The acclaimed survival drama film "The Goat Life" directed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How Rising Air Pollution in African Cities Prompts Grassroots Action

Skyrocketing cocoa prices to make chocolates and sweets costlier in India

France passes law to promote sustainability in the fast fashion industry