Search
IndiaMP Singh elevated as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax J&K, Ladakh
IndiaJammu KashmirLadakh

MP Singh elevated as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax J&K, Ladakh

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: MP Singh, 1990 batch of Indian Revenue Service has been promoted as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax J&K and headquarter at Srinagar with effect from April 1 by the Department of Personnel and Training and Central Board of Direct Taxes, New Delhi.

Singh was posted as Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K, and Ladakh for the past two and half years and has given meritorious services to J&K for 10 years as Deputy Commissioner from 1993 to 1999, as Commissioner (Appeals), from 2018 to 2021 and then as first Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar.

Previous article
J&K: Planning Officers to be provided full access of BEAMS & PFMS
Next article
Relief Commissioner J&K clarifies on smooth distribution of ration slips/booklets
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Div Com Jammu/ ADGP(L&O)/ADGP Jammu/DC oversee preparations for Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 in Doda

Northlines Northlines -
DODA: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, along with ADGP...

Relief Commissioner J&K clarifies on smooth distribution of ration slips/booklets

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu: Over a misleading observation on fbook on not...

J&K: Planning Officers to be provided full access of BEAMS & PFMS

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 08: Planning Officers in Jammu and Kashmir...

Jammu And Kashmir | Over 2 Lakh Tulips Wow Sanasar Garden Visitors

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, Apr 8: Around 2.5 lakh blooming tulips are...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Div Com Jammu/ ADGP(L&O)/ADGP Jammu/DC oversee preparations for Lok Sabha General...

Relief Commissioner J&K clarifies on smooth distribution of ration slips/booklets

J&K: Planning Officers to be provided full access of BEAMS &...