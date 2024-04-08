MP Singh elevated as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax J&K, Ladakh

New Delhi: MP Singh, 1990 batch of Indian Revenue Service has been promoted as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax J&K and Ladakh headquarter at Srinagar with effect from April 1 by the Department of Personnel and Training and Central Board of Direct Taxes, New Delhi.

Singh was posted as Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K, and Ladakh for the past two and half years and has given meritorious services to J&K for 10 years as Deputy Commissioner from 1993 to 1999, as Commissioner (Appeals), Jammu from 2018 to 2021 and then as first Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar.