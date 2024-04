Jammu, Apr 08: Planning Officers in Jammu and Kashmir to be provided full access of BEAMS & PFMS for monitoring centrally sponsored Schemes on a weekly basis.

The decision was taken in high level meeting , sources told.

Sources said that directions also stand issued regarding , if necessary, redundant BEAMS User IDs may be replaced by fresh user IDs.



Experts said that this will improve the implementation of Centrally sponsored Schemes in Jammu and Kashmir.