Relatives of Amritpal’s Associate detained by J&K Police

Jammu Tawi, March 25: In a late-night swoop on Friday, the special operation group (SOG) of the J&K Police picked up a couple identified as Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjit Kour from village Kullian under Miran Sahib police station. Police detained the couple for allegedly having links with Amritpal Singh's associate Papalpreet Singh, an officer said. Reports said Papalpreet Singh is a relative of Amrik Singh's wife Sarabjeet Kour.

Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour, residents of Premachak in RS Pura, were handed over to Punjab Police after being detained, the police officer said.

This morning when the Northlines team visited Kulian, it turned out that Amrik Singh, a truck driver by profession has been putting up at Kullian for the schooling of his two children and was living in a rented house there while the rest of his family continues in their native village Prema Chak.

Papalpreet and Amritpal have been on the run since Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Amritpal and his ‘Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18.