Record Voter Turnout Expected In Lok Sabha Elections In Kashmir: Bidhuri
SRINAGAR, Mar 21: Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Thursday said a record voter turnout is expected during the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in Kashmir valley.
He said the administration is fully prepared to conduct free and fair Lok Sabha elections and all arrangements required will be in place adequately.
“We are hopeful that there will be a record voter turnout in the upcoming Parliamentary elections this year as we are getting satisfactory inputs from the ground”, Bidhuri told media in Srinagar on Thursday.
He said the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been imposed and is aimed to provide a level playing field to all parties.
Bidhuri said the conduct of free and fair Lok Sabha elections and Amarnath Yatra in 2024 is a significant task for the J&K administration this year.
“Yesterday a meeting regarding Amarnath Yatra took place”, he said and added, “we are trying our best to provide good arrangements to people during the Yatra”.

SSC To Conduct Re-Examination For Constable Recruitment On March 30
