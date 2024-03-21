SSC To Conduct Re-Examination For Constable Recruitment On March 30

NEW DELHI, Mar 21: Citing technical reasons, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has decided to conduct a re-examination for recruitment of constables in Central Armed Police Forces, Secretariat Security Force and rifleman in Assam Rifles for 16,185 candidates on March 30.

The computer-based exam for constable (general duty) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles examination, 2024 was conducted by the Commission from February 20 to March 7.

“However, due to the venue specific technical reasons noticed in the review of aforesaid examination, a need has been felt to hold re-examination of candidates of the certain venues/dates/shifts,” the SSC said in a notice.

It also shared details of venues and candidates who are eligible to appear in the re-examination.

The re-examination will be held for as many as 16,185 such candidates from Patna, Gaya, Lucknow, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Ahmedabad, Kanpur, Meerut and Varanasi among others, according to the notice.

The Commission has decided to conduct the re-examination on March 30 for these candidates, it said.

The candidates are requested to visit the website of the Commission (www.Ssc.Gov.In) at regular intervals for further updates, the SSC said in the notice dated March 20.

“Only those candidates who appeared earlier in the computer based exam for constable (general duty) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (general duty) in Assam Rifles examination, 2024 conducted by the Commission from February 20, 2024 to March 7, 2024 will be permitted to appear in the re-examination,” the note added.

The SSC is one of the largest recruiting agencies of the government with its main mandate being recruitment to all Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts in various central ministries and departments. (Agencies)