Search
Jammu KashmirVoting Is The Only Power Left With People Of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Voting Is The Only Power Left With People Of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Mar 21:  Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said voting is the only power left with people of and as the BJP-ruled Centre is making all efforts to suppress their voices.
  “All kinds of injustices are being done and Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a jail. To suppress the voice of people here, Amit Shah broke the PDP. They took away legislators, ministers and members of parliament from the PDP so that they can finish off the voice of the party,” Mufti told reporters in Anantnag district, 55 kilometres from here.
“Now people of Kashmir are left with just their votes,” she pointed out.
She said several parties were formed in Jammu and Kashmir after the “illegal” abrogation of Article 370 so that the Centre could send to Parliament the leaders favoured by it.
“It is a different matter if you want to rig that too, so that you can take to parliament those blue-eyed leaders whose parties were formed after 2019. What can one do about it?” the PDP supremo said.
“It is for the people of the country to ponder that it took a long time for the people here to have trust in the power of vote. Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to announce from Red Fort that elections in J-K will be free and fair,” she added. (AGENCIES)

Previous article
Record Voter Turnout Expected In Lok Sabha Elections In Kashmir: Bidhuri
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Record Voter Turnout Expected In Lok Sabha Elections In Kashmir: Bidhuri

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Mar 21: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri...

SSC To Conduct Re-Examination For Constable Recruitment On March 30

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 21:  Citing technical reasons, the Staff...

Give Cong Access To Its Bank Accounts To Ensure Level Playing Field: Sonia Gandhi

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Mar 21: Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Model Code | EC Asks Govt To Stop Sending ‘Viksit Bharat’ Messages On WhatsApp

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 21: The Election Commission Thursday directed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Record Voter Turnout Expected In Lok Sabha Elections In Kashmir: Bidhuri

SSC To Conduct Re-Examination For Constable Recruitment On March 30

Give Cong Access To Its Bank Accounts To Ensure Level Playing...