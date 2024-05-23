RBI approves record Rs 2.1 trillion surplus transfer to government

Record Surplus Transfer From RBI Likely to Ease Government's Fiscal Burden

In a welcome boost to public finances, the Reserve Bank of India has approved transferring a historic Rs 2.1 trillion surplus to the government for the financial year 2023-24. This significant payout is over Rs 1 trillion more than both the budgeted estimate and market forecasts, coming as an unforeseen relief for authorities managing the nation's finances.

Analysts indicate the substantial dividend could help narrow the budget deficit for 2025 by around 0.2% of GDP. In its interim budget, the government had set an ambitious target of trimming the fiscal deficit to 5.1% of GDP for 2025, down from 5.8% estimated for 2024.

The surplus transfer is attributed to higher-than-expected income from the central bank's investments and foreign exchange reserves. Rising interest rates on domestic and global holdings, plus sizeable gains from selling foreign currency, boosted revenues. The payment also incorporates fees collected for printing currency and lending liquidity support to banks through special auctions over the past year.

Experts feel the additional funds, equivalent to 0.4% of GDP, will provide valuable leeway on expenditure. Coupled with conservative projections for asset sales and tax collections, the fiscal shortfall could underperform the budget target by about 0.2% of national output.

Authorities will now have greater means to finance spending priorities or narrow the debt burden by borrowing less. The unanticipated dividend offers significant flexibility just as economic growth retains momentum despite global headwinds.

Undoubtedly, the windfall will come as a relief for policymakers committed to maintaining fiscal discipline while spurring development. With timely monsoon rains also lifting rural demand, the surplus transfer provides a timely buffer augmenting India's economic resilience.