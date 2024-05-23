China issues blunt warning to Taiwan over independence calls

China issues strong warning against Taiwan independence

Beijing has issued a stark warning to forces advocating for Taiwan's independence, promising consequences for any moves towards secession from mainland China. In comments made by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday, a spokesperson stated that China's recent military exercises near Taiwan were intended to deliver a “serious message”.

The drills, conducted around the self-governing island this week, simulated a blockade as warships and aircraft encircled Taiwan. Responding to the exercises, the spokesperson said that supporters of splitting Taiwan from China would “pay a heavy price”, suggesting violent retaliation for such actions. Taiwan has been independently governed for decades but China maintains the stance that the island is an integral part of its territory that will eventually be reunified.

While vowing to pursue peaceful reunification, the language from Beijing this time was more severe than usual. The spokesperson directly threatened that independence advocates would find themselves “beaten down with broken heads and bloodshed”. The harsh rhetoric and intensity of the military drills are being viewed as a sign that China will not tolerate moves towards any formal declaration of sovereignty by Taiwan's leadership. Regional stability will depend on finding a peaceful resolution that satisfies both sides amid these escalating tensions.