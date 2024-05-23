back to top
Jammu Kashmir
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

Lashkar Man Booked Under PSA In Sopore: J&K Police

By: Northlines

Date:

Srinagar, May 23: Police on Thursday booked a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Over Ground Worker (OGW) under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Sopore township of  and Baramulla district.

The OGW has been identified as Ahsan-ul-Haq, a resident of Nowpora Kalan Sopore. He was booked under PSA after obtaining orders from the competent authority.
Haq has been taken into custody and lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal  Jammu, they said.
Meanwhile, three drug smugglers were also booked under Narco Act in Sopore.
They have been identified as Barkat Ahmad Dar and Musaib Bashir Lone from Sopore, and Umar Bashir Zargar of Rafiabad. They have been booked under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and lodged in the same central jail as Haq.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

