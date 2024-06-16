back to top
Two held with sharp edged weapons in Samba
Two held with sharp edged weapons in Samba

, June 15:  Two alleged miscreants were arrested along with two sharp edged weapons in Samba district, police said on Saturday.

They were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by the police at Kala Gate Bari Brahmana checkpoint, leading to the recovery of two ‘Tokas' from their possession, said a police spokesman.

The miscreants identified as Happy Chib and Arun Singh, both residents of Samilpur, were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the spokesman said.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

