Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in embellished mint green anarkali at Heeramandi premiere

Rashmika Mandanna Sparkles in Elegant Mint Green Anarkali at Heeramandi Premiere

Actress Rashmika Mandanna turned many heads at the star-studded premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated series Heeramandi in Mumbai yesterday. The Pushpa star dazzled on the red carpet in a regal anarkali ensemble.

Opting for a breath-taking mint green hue, Rashmika's anarkali kurta featured meticulous thread embroidery, sequins and beadwork in intricate patterns all over. The round neck design and scalloped hems accentuated the ensemble. She complemented the kurta with matching churidar pants and a sheer dupatta adorned with similar embellishment.

Accessories played a big role in elevating Rashmika's traditional look. statement earrings, rings and Kolhapuri heels in golden tones brought the right amount of shine. Her makeup was kept dewy yet dramatic with kohl-lined eyes, mauve lipshade and highlighted cheeks. Centre-parted locks styled in loose curls fell gracefully on her shoulders.

The South Indian star never fails to turn heads with her fashion prowess. This anarkali look is sure to inspire many to embrace elegance in a vibrant yet soothing hue. Rashmika's regal appearance at the prestigious event is testimony to her standing as one of the most admired actresses today. It will be interesting to see how her fans and fashion enthusiasts react to this eye-catching Indian ensemble.