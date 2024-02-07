Rajiv Pandey posted as DIG Central Kashmir

Tawi, Feb 6: The Jammu and Govt on Tuesday posted IPS Officer Rajiv Omprakash Pande as DIG Central Kashmir Range, relieving Altaf Ahmad Khan of additional charge of the post.

As per Home Department order, “In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Rajiv Omprakash Pande, IPS (AGMUT:2010), upon repatriation to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, is posted as DIG, Central Kashmir Range, against an available vacancy, relieving Shri Altaf Ahmad Khan, IPS of the additional charge of the said post.

