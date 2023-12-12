Rajasthan CM announcement : BJP’s legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end

New Delhi, Dec 12 : The suspense over who will be the new chief minister of Rajasthan is likely to end Tuesday evening with a BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held at 4 pm.



BJP state general secretary and MLA Bhajanlal Sharma said the meeting will take place at the party's state headquarters in the presence of BJP central observer Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and two co-observers — national vice president Saroj Pandey and national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

He said all newly elected MLAs have been asked to compulsorily attend the meeting. The announcement of the chief minister will be made in the meeting.