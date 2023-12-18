Pushpendra Kulshreshta urges youth to raise voice for repealing Wakf Law in India

Jammu Tawi, Dec 17: Pushpendra Kulshrestha today urged upon the youth to emerge as a force to put pressure on the government to repeal the dangerous Waqf Law in India which he said has the most dangerous implications for the country. Kulshreshta was speaking in a Seminar held at Namah Jain Sthanak, at Bahu Plaza area.

Aim of the programme was to instil a feeling of patriotism and make the youth aware of the problems created by previous governments for appeasement of a particular community.

Kulshreshts raised many issues, including the issue of Waqf Act. He emphasised that it is such a decorian law, under which any property can be taken over by waqf board. He was of the clear view that such laws should be repealed. He also raised the issue of GyanVapi mosque, in which he narrated how a single person Sh. Vishnu Jain has made efforts and is getting results.

He emphasised that we should not rely on the government or the administration to do every task ordinary person can make efforts.

A large number of people gathered to listen to the noted speaker who has been spearheading a campaign meant for “Hindu Awakening” in India.

Many social, religious and business organisation representatives attended the meet. The whole programme started with a cultural programme. Programme was conducted jointly By Jain Yuvak Sangh Vice President, Neerav Jain and Jain Taruni Mandal Gen. Secretary Monika Jain.

President S.S. Jajn Sabha, Pankaj Jain, Vice President Sh. Rajiv Jain, President Jain Istri Sabha Smt. Neelam Jain were present, along with presidents of all the organisations.