JKHCBA commences Annual Sports Meet, CJ inaugurates

Jammu Tawi, Dec 17: The J&K High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) today announced the commencement of its Annual Sports Event. The Chief Justice N. Kotiswar singh, J. Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and J.Rahul Bharti inaugurated the event today.

The events of the annual sports meet include Badminton, cricket, football, volleyball games. The commencement of the annual sports meet is done with women badminton matches to be followed with other games till 25th of December.

The event promises a fusion of sportsmanship, legal prowess, and embodying the spirit of unity within the legal community. Women advocates actively participated in the badminton event organised in Lawyers' Chambers Complex Badminton Court. Women advocates showcased their skills and engaged in friendly yet competitive matches.

The President of JKHCBAJ Sr Adv Vikram Sharma, Vice President Amit Gupta, General Secretary, Parvesh Salaria, Joint Secretary, Chetan Misri, Treasurer, Utkarsh Pathania , Chairman Sports Committee, Suresh Sharma and other members were also present.