Print Media struggles amidst delayed advertisement payments from Information Deptt

S K VERMA

JAMMU: In the world of print media, a concerning trend is emerging, casting a shadow over the industry's already precarious financial state. Employees associated with various print media establishments in the Union Territory are facing significant challenges due to the non-release of timely advertisement bills by the Information Department of Jammu and Kashmir. This issue is not just a mere inconvenience but a threat to the very livelihoods of those who depend on the regular operation of these media houses.

Sources revealed that the Information Department, which plays a pivotal role in the financial ecosystem of print media, has become a hub of indiscipline and lethargy. The department's failure to clear bills, especially around religious festivals, has become a distressing pattern. This negligence exhibits a lack of sensitivity towards the employees associated with newspapers, who are left in limbo, relying on their routine salaries that are often delayed due to these bureaucratic inefficiencies.

The situation is particularly dire for small and medium-sized newspapers. Unlike their larger counterparts, these entities primarily rely on government advertisements for their revenue. The delay in payments not only disrupts their operations but also threatens their very existence. This dependence on government advertisements means that any delay in payments directly impacts their ability to pay staff and meet other operational costs.

It would not be wrong to state that as of today, lethargy and indiscipline have become the hallmark of Jammu and Kashmir's Information Department. The lethargy of the department's men and machinery can be well gauged from the fact that there is a huge pendency of payment of bills even on the occasion of festivals.

It is no secret that the Newspaper establishments have a substantial number of employees in the form of professional and other staff. The main expectation of these employees is to get their routine salaries well in time which often runs into arrears for many months making it difficult for the employees to manage their basic family expenses. This issue craves immediate attention of the concerned authorities.

In a stark contrast to the financial uncertainties faced by print media employees, authorities sitting at the helm of the Information Department are getting their salaries on time. This discrepancy highlights an unsettling insensitivity and lack of dedication to duty within the department. While department employees enjoy financial stability, those in the print media industry are left to grapple with uncertainty and financial insecurity.

It is high time for the Govt to take serious note of the aforesaid issues and problems failing which not only the said employees will confront a complex situation amid surmounting miseries but it would also endanger the very existence of the print media establishments.

It is hoped that the higher authorities especially the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and his Advisor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar take notice of this significant issue so that the functioning of the Information Department gets perfectly streamlined to ensure the welfare of all those dependent and having high hopes from the Department. The department's apathetic attitude towards print media and its employees cannot be overlooked.

It is imperative that the authorities take swift action to rectify these issues, ensuring the timely release of advertisement bills and, consequently, the survival of an industry integral to our society's information landscape.