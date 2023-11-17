Spl Court rejects Lal Singh’s plea for appointing Warrant Officer

Former Minister and Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) Chief Choudhary Lal Singh, who has been in ED remand in a Money Laundering case, asked Special Judge CBI Bala Joyti to appoint a Warrant Officer in his case..

After hearing Adv Rajesh Kotwal for the applicant and Advocate Ashwani Khajuria from Prosecution for the Enforcement Directorate, Special Judge CBI Bala Joyti observed that according to the prosecution, there is no such provision for appointment of warrant officer in any circumstances under the said Act and the present application is completely illegal and bad in law and should be rejected. The Investigating Officer, who is present in Court, stated at the hearing that Ch Lal Singh is perfectly fit, completely stable and conscious, and that no urgent or extraordinary circumstances exist to invoke this Court's extra-ordinary jurisdiction.

Furthermore, the accused Ch Lal Singh is being medically examined every 24 hours and is under proper medical supervision in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, so there was no provision for appointment of a warrant officer in this case thus the submission be rejected.

In a counter, the other side has reiterated in their arguments that proper medical aid is not being provided to Ch. Lal Singh while he is in E.D custody, and that a warrant officer be appointed for that purpose.

After considering the opposing submissions made herein, the Court finds that Ch. Lal Singh is under proper medical supervision and is declared to be fit by the doctors, as well as mentally stable, and that this Court has taken care of him by permitting medicines as prescribed by the Doctors keeping in view of his health status and also allowed him to share his diet chart with ED Authorities vide order dated 13.11.2023 in CMP No. 305, as such, prayer in this application being devoid of any legal force and is declined.