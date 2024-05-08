Prince Harry touches down in London but schedules lack availability for King Charles meetup

In a highly anticipated trip, Prince Harry returned to royal roots this week making his way to London. However, fans hoping for a family reunion will have to wait longer as busy itineraries on both sides prevented a meeting of the current monarch and his son.

As reported, the Duke of Sussex traveled alone across the pond to take part in commemorations for the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games foundation. Underway since 2014, the international competition empowers wounded veterans through sport. While celebrations are the focus of Harry's visit, many had their eyes on a possible reconciliation with father King Charles III.

Unfortunately for well-wishers, a spokesperson clarified the get-together is not possible during this stop. “”We have to recognize the king's diary is full of pressing responsibilities commanding the new reign,” they shared. With the recent coronation and global events stretching the sovereign thin, fitting in personal visits has been difficult. However, the prince is said to understand and “hopes for a future chance to connect once circumstances allow.”

Harry has stayed devoted to his causes even after stepping back as a senior royal. This week he'll attend thanksgiving services and meet competitors in his brainchild tournament. While relationships abroad require more work, his commitment to veterans is unwavering. Only time will tell when the path may clear for some quality time with family across the pond. For now, well-wishes on both sides must suffice.