President Murmu to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya on May 1

NEW DELHI, Apr 30: President Droupadi Mumru will visit Ayodhya on May 1 to pay obeisance at the Ram temple, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said.

It will be her first visit to the newly built temple, the consecration ceremony for which was held on January 22.

The President will visit Ayodhya on May 1, the statement said on Tuesday.

“During her stay in Ayodhya, the president will make darshan and aarti at the Shri Hanuman Garhi Temple, Prabhu Shri Ram Temple and Kuber Teela,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will also perform Saryu puja and aarti, it added.

